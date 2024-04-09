“Take him to the bank” - College hoops fans have hilarious reaction Dan Hurley’s potential move to Kentucky after bagging back to back championships

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies defeated Purdue to secure their second consecutive NCAA Championship title in 2024. This remarkable achievement placed Hurley among the elite legendary coaches like John Wooden and Billy Donovan, who also have achieved back-to-back championships in the past.

However, after the championship game, Hurley was asked questions about his potential coaching opportunities elsewhere. Most importantly, he was asked about the rumors that are linking him with the vacant position at Kentucky.

"I don't think that's a concern," Hurley said. "My wife, you should have her answer that... She'll answer that question better than I can. Shit."

Amid the celebration of the NCAA title victory against Zach Edey's Purdue, UConn fans found themselves talking about Dan Hurley's potential transfer. This news surfaced after John Calipari's move to Arkansas, leaving a vacant space in Kentucky.

The prospect of Hurley's transfer from UConn to Kentucky, especially after securing consecutive national titles, ignited the fans, who reacted in a mixed bag of emotions on X (formerly Twitter).

"Take him to the bank and tell him to name his price," said one fan.

"Kentucky is about to come with a blank check, will he accept idk," said another fan.

Some fans couldn't take this rumor and called them baseless. They believed that Dan Hurley was supported heavily by UConn's management and he could get whatever he wanted.

"He can get any recruit/transfer. He ain't leaving," a fan said.

The other reason it's a no.... he's a god at UConn... The ppl [people] at UK would want him gone if he didn't win a title first 3 years then his career has flipped."

Some of the fans were of the view that he has done everything at UConn and it's purely okay to look for new challenges now.

"He has nothing to prove at UConn... Kentucky will present him with that bag," said one fan.

Some even acknowledge how coaches these days leave as quickly as they are offered a good sum of money and everything else.

"Coaches in this world would leave in a heartbeat. We have seen some of the greats leave a good situation," said another fan.

Heated exchange between Dan Hurley and Purdue's Zach Edey post-title game

After the NCAA title game between UConn and Purdue, Dan Hurley and Zach Edey clashed over the refereeing decisions. As Hurley protested, Edey's physical play heightened tensions between the two.

For one of the court decisions involving Zach Edey, Hurley shouted at the referee, Roger Ayers.

He shouted," Yo, what the f--k is that?"

This happened after Edey's robust screen on UConn's Stephon Castle knocked him to the floor. During a timeout, Hurley went to confront the officials on the court by, apparently, yelling at them.

Edey overheard the confrontation and responded to Hurley's criticism, resulting in a heated moment between the UConn coach and Purdue's big man.

