Zach Edey stats: How did the Purdue star perform against UConn in 2024 NCAA tournament final?

In the thrilling showdown for the NCAA Championship title, the Purdue Boilermakers faced off against the UConn Huskies. Despite the late heroic efforts from Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers to win their first NCAA title, they lost the game to UConn by a 75-60 scoreline.

Zach Edey scored the match-highest 37 points in the game. He also contributed by making 10 rebounds and showcasing his defense with 2 blocks. However, his magic started late in the game as UConn dominated Purdue initially.

In the first half, Zach Edey started by converting a layup at the 18:12 mark to help Purdue keep pace with UConn. However, UConn's defensive pressure made it difficult, leading to turnovers and missed opportunities for Purdue.

Edey's also made a dunk at 14:54, to level the score at 11-11. Despite that, UConn maintained control with Tristen Newton's 3-point jumper at 14:20. As the half progressed, Purdue struggled with missed opportunities with Zach Edey scoring 14 points by the end of it.

In the second half, Edey started to make an impact by scoring a layup at 16:41 and drawing fouls to earn free throws. However, Uconn's defense with the help of Donovan Clingan remained amazing, limiting Purdue's scoring opportunities.

Edey's dunk at 7:32 provided a spark for Purdue late in the game but UConn responded with timely baskets to maintain their lead. Edey yet again made a dunk at 2:34 but it was too late for them as he was a lone warrior for Purdue as the match ended with a final score of 75-60.

How did the other players perform against UConn?

Purdue vs. Connecticut

Even after winning back-to-back player of the season, Zach Edey couldn't take his team to their first NCAA title victory. Edey, being the only outstanding player, lacked support from his teammates in terms of scoring and defending.

Other than 37 points from Zach Edey, Braden Smith was the only player with double-digit points, securing 12 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. Lance Jones, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Camden Heid scored five, four, and two points, respectively.

On the other hand, UConn played a perfect team game as their team collectively dominated Purdue throughout the game with everyone backing each other.

