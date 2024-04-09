"This guy could be another version of Rudy Gobert": NBA Draft analyst draws comparison between UConn's Donovan Clingan and 3x DPOY

NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently highlighted on NBA Daily how Donovan Clingan could be like Rudy Gobert for one of the NBA sides in the upcoming draft.

"He started off the season with a lot of injuries. He had foot issues. He didn't look healthy. His condition wasn't great but as the years moved on, Donovan Clingan has gotten stronger and stronger and he played the best basketball ofihis career here in the NCAA tournament," Givony said.

"What he did in thellast week in the Elite Eight against Illinois was incredible. 22 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes, but it was really his defence that you know. He is starting to make NBA teams think that this guy could be another version of Rudy Gobert. He plays incredibly hard, he's very mobile stepping out on the perimeter. He's a multi-effort defender on the basket and he's just impossible to score on with a 7-7 wingspan," he added.

Clingan, the towering center of UConn, has emerged as a key player for UConn this season. He has been dominant in their regular season as well as in the NCAA tournament. His consistent performances have improved his NBA Mock Draft position daily as he is the No. 3 in ESPN's latest NBA Mock Draft.

Rudy Gobert, standing at 7 feet 1 inch with an impressive wingspan of 7 feet 9 inches, has been one of the top defensive players in the NBA. He has secured the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award three times. He also has been consistent on the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams.

Clingan, on the other hand, stands tall at 7 feet 2 inches and possesses similar skills, averaging 2.5 blocks per game in the 2023-24 season for the UConn Huskies. His defensive contributions have been the key to UConn's success this season. He was also a potential NBA Draft pick in his freshman year but opted to return to UConn for his sophomore season.

UConn is set to face Purdue in the NCAA Championship game. Clingan's defensive powers will be put to the test against Zach Edey, another star player. Clingan's ability to contain Edey could be the key for UConn to secure back-to-back NCAA titles this season.

Donovan Clingan NBA Draft Projection

Purdue v Connecticut

Donovan Clingan's NBA Draft projection places him at No. 3 overall, with Charlotte Hornets as a potential landing spot, according to ESPN. His stocks have surged, with speculation even suggesting he could go as high as the No. 1 pick if UConn wins the March Madness 2024.

Other teams where Cligans can land are Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors.

