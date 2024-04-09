Top 10 hilarious Zach Edey-Donovan Clingan memes cracking up the internet ahead of national championship showdown

It's time for the biggest matchup in college basketball as Zach Edey's Purdue takes on Donovan Cligan's UConn for the men's March Madness 2024 title. With both players having a towering presence on the court, the stage is set for an epic battle.

Edey, 7-foot-4 and the biggest player in Big 10 history has been instrumental in Purdue's journey this season. He averages 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this season. He also boasts a field-goal percentage of 62.5%.

On the other hand, Clingan is 7-foot-2 and he has also been the main guy behind UConn's success this year. However, he averaged 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this season. He has a slightly better field goal percentage of 64%.

Both players have become the top aspects for the NBA Draft 2024. Edey's repeat as AP Player of the Year and Clingan's emergence as a lottery pick contender highlight how good they are.

Meanwhile, social media platforms are exploding with memes, humorously drawing comparisons between the two because of their skills and height.

Top 10 hilarious Zach Edey-Donovan Cligan memes

Here are the best memes that are trending on X for the rivalry between the two.

#10 Grab your popcorn

The stage is set and it is nothing less than a thriller. It's better to grab your popcorn and enjoy this rivalry on your big screen.

#9 Yes it's true

Many fans couldn't believe it when they heard that it's the biggest potential rivalry between the two giants of men's college basketball for the NCAA title this year.

#8 I'll kill you

Donovan Cligan's fans are very excited as they think he is the only one who can stop Edey and dash his dream of winning the NCAA title.

#7 Look, he is moving!

Cligan being the only guy, visibly, who can stop all the plays from Zach Edey is being seen as the potential game-changer for UConn.

#6 Battle of the best

Fans are excited to witness these two against each other and that too in the national championship final. As they also draw attention to their big height.

#5 Is he better?

Cligan's fans humorously took shots at Zach Edey by calling him a free-throw merchant who is not an athlete, indirectly.

#4 It's Tough. Ain't It?

It won't be easy for Zach Edey to score with 7-foot-2 Donovan Cligan between him and the ring, and the fans have realized it as well.

#3 Godzilla vs. King Kong

Fans compared both the players to Godzilla and King Kong because of their sizes.

#2 Big Show vs. The Great Khali

The rivalry was also compared to Big Show vs. The Great Khali.

#1 It's Wrestlemania Baby

One of the clips from Wrestlemania, where The Rock gets stunned on a surprise entry by the Undertaker was used to showcase how Zach Edey would get stunned as well.

