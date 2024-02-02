Donovan Clingan NBA Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for the UConn center ft. Oklahoma City Thunder

Donovan Clingan is in the midst of a strong sophomore season for the UConn Huskies after joining the program as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He averaged 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.8 blocks in just 13.1 minutes per game while shooting 65.5% from the field for the Huskies' national title winning team.

While he was projected as a projected to be a late-first or early-second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Clingan decided to return to UConn for another year. He is averaging 12.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.4 spg and 1.9 bpg while shooting 63.6% from the field despite missing nearly a month with a foot injury this season.

While he has produced at a high level when he is on the court, there are legitimate concerns about his ability to stay on the floor as he has played just 20.1 minutes per game. Here's a look at five potential landing spots for the UConn center:

Donovan Clingan's 5 potential landing spots

#1. Oklahoma City Thunder

While Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren has played at a high level, his presence should not stop the team from pursuing Donovan Clingan. The Thunder have plenty of young talent and a plethora of draft picks and should be simply looking to add talent. Clingan could serve as Holmgren's backup, while also playing alongside the Rookie of the Year candidate, who has shown the ability to stretch the floor.

#2. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have done a decent job of accumulating backcourt talent, however, center Deandre Ayton has not lived up to expectations. In his first season with the franchise, and the sixth of his career, the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NBA draft is averaging a career-low 13.6 points per game.

He has not offered much rim protection either, averaging a career-low 0.7 blocks a game. That has led to Portland allowing the fourth-most points in the paint this season. They could look to bring in Clingan to serve as a long-term replacement for Ayton.

#3. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies had their deepest postseason run when utilizing a two-big man line up, including Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams. They have struggled without the latter, who has not played since January 2023 and was traded to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. The Grizzlies could look to recreate that formula by bringing in Clingan.

#4. Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks starting center Clint Capela is reportedly on the trade market. While they have Onyeka Okongwu ready to assume the starting role, he has never played more than the 24.7 minutes per game he is averaging this season. Atlanta could look to continue to utilize a two-center tandem by drafting Donovan Clingan.

#5. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have stockpiled assets after trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. While they have young talent in the backcourt and on the wing, Jakob Poeltl is the only center on Toronto's roster and he may be on the trade market. If the Raptors do move on from Poeltl less than a year after acquiring him, Donovan Clingan could be a target to fill their void at center.