"That was very Steve Kerr-esque": Draymond Green compares UConn's 2x national champ Dan Hurley's coaching style to legendary Warriors head coach

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies defeated the Purdue Boilermakers to clinch the NCAA Title for the year 2024. Despite the 37-point effort from Zach Edey, he couldn't take Purdue to win their first NCAA title. The Huskies won the match by a 75-60 scoreline, securing their second consecutive title under the guidance of head coach Dan Hurley.

Dan Hurley's strategic brilliance left a lasting impression as UConn dominated Purdue throughout the game. Reacting to the coaching tactics used by Dan Hurley, professional basketball player Draymond Green took to X to appreciate him by comparing him to legendary Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr.

"That was very Steve Kerr-esque Dan Hurley!! Hit the corner while the big is off fake the handball hit the slip," wrote Green.

Steve Kerr is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history as he led the Golden State Warriors to five NBA championships. He is known as a strategic genius who maximizes the talents of his players.

Similarly, Hurley has been a successful coach. He was hired as a coach in the year 2018 to revive the UConn Huskies and help them make a comeback appearance in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016. He was also named the Naismith Coach of the Year in 2024.

The 2024 NCAA Championship victory is a special milestone for UConn as it becomes their sixth title in program history. UConn has now won the title in 1998, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023, and 2024 and has made a total of 36 appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

In 2023-24, UConn finished the season in the number one position as they boasted a Big East conference record of 18-2 and an overall record of 37-3. Apart from the NCAA title, UConn also won the Big East Championship against Marquette with a scoreline of 73-57. As a result, they were selected as the No. 1 seed in the East region of the NCAA Tournament 2024.

UConn March Madness Journey 2024

Purdue v Connecticut

UConn entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the East region. They announced their victory with a dominating win over Stetson by a score of 91-52 in the first round. Led by Donovan Clingan throughout the season, they defeated Northwestern by a score of 75-58.

In the Sweet Sixteen, they met San Diego St., whom they defeated in the 2023 NCAA finals with a score of 82-52. Advancing to the Elite Eight, they defeated Illinois by a score of 77-52. This was followed by a Final Four match against Alabama, where they secured the spot in the final by winning 86-72.

In the final, they won back-to-back national championships against Purdue with odds favoring them as well.

