Watch: Dan Hurley and Zach Edey exchange words after UConn HC complaints over alleged illegal screen 

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley and Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey exchanged words during halftime of their national championship encounter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Monday.

Hurley was seen in a video walking toward the game officials to complain about the play where Edey seemed to have committed an illegal screen on one of his players.

Edey said something to Hurley while walking toward the Purdue huddle and the coach seemed to reply something.

Watch the interaction between Hurley and Edey below:

The officials decided to let go of the call in the end as play resumed.

Dan Hurley one win away from winning back-to-back NCAA titles

UConn coach Dan Hurley is a win away from guiding the Huskies to back-to-back national championships.

Hurley is just a win away from joining an elite group of coaches to win back-to-back NCAA titles.

The last time a Division I team won two consecutive titles was Florida in 2006-07. If Hurley guides UConn to another national championship against Purdue, he will join the likes of John Wooden (UCLA), Mike Krzyzewski (Duke), Billy Donovan (Florida), Phil Woolpert (San Francisco), Ed Jucker (Cincinnati), Adolph Rupp (Kentucky) and Henry Iba (Oklahoma State).

Last year, he mentored the Huskies to the NCAA title by defeating No. 5 San Diego State, 76-59, and he hopes to repeat the result against Purdue in the final this year.

The first half was a good sign for the Huskies as they led, 36-30, with Tristen Newton leading the team in scoring with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting.

Hurley, who added the Naismith Coach of the Year award to his list of accolades, is in his sixth season with the Huskies after eventful coaching stints with Wagner and Rhode Island.

Hurley, who played point guard for Seton Hall during college, has an overall coaching record of 291-163, with a 140-58 mark in UConn.

The coach is on a mission to sweep all the titles for the program. He has been able to get two already in the Big East regular season and conference titles.

Notably, no UConn head coach has ever won a back-to-back title and the 51-year-old mentor is just minutes away from cementing his legacy in Huskies lore.

