“Purdue will NEVER have a better opportunity” - College hoops analyst drops bold take on Zach Edey’s chances of bagging NCAA title against UConn 

Zach Edey's Purdue (34-4) will square off against fellow top-seed UConn (36-3) in the 2024 national championship game on Monday. The crunch title decider will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Although many believe UConn is the favorite to defend its NCAA crown, college hoops analyst Jon Rothstein believes that Edey and Co. have the best shot at winning Purdue's first national title:

"Purdue will never have a better opportunity to win a national title than it does tonight. Because Purdue will never have a situation where there's a player like Zach Edey again," Rothstein said on CBS ahead of the championship game.

Rothstein's comments suggest Zach Edey might leave Purdue after the national championship game and declare for the upcoming NBA draft. However, the player has yet to decide on his future.

Although Edey is a senior, he has an extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA's COVID-19 pandemic-caused waiver for all players during the 2020-21 academic year. He could return to Purdue next year, instead of entering the NBA draft.

Nonetheless, Edey, a two-time national College Player of the Year, will be focused on leading his Boilermakers to their first national championship title on Monday. He can top off another fabulous season at Purdue with the ultimate prize.

Edey has been excellent in the postseason thus far. He is averaging 28.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.6 steals per game.

Purdue beat Grambling State, Utah State, Gonzaga, Tennessee and NC State in its five NCAA Tournament games to reach the national championship.

Now, only Dan Hurley's UConn stand between the Boilermakers lifting their maiden national title.

How to watch Zach Edey's Purdue vs. UConn live? TV schedule and live stream details for national championship game

Purdue Boilermakers star Zach Edey

The Purdue versus UConn national championship game will broadcast live on TBS, with tipoff at 9:20 p.m. ET. Fans without cable access can live stream the contest on Fubo TV and Max.