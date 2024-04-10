Is Scott Drew to Kentucky an imminent move as Baylor HC gets mired in coaching rumors?

The Kentucky Wildcats are looking for a new men's basketball coach for the first time since 2009 as John Calipari is now coaching the Arkansas Razorbacks. One name circulating for the opening has been Baylor Bears coach Scott Drew. He is one of the top coaches in the country with his history and building up Baylor to a contender as of late.

It seems if Scott Drew wants the position at one of college basketball's blue blood programs, it is his for the taking. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports has reported that the two sides are expected to meet in the near future about the opening. Right now, Drew is making $5.1 million annually, which ranks sixth among college basketball coaches.

The move seems imminent since if Drew was not at least intrigued by it, he would have done what UConn's Dan Hurley did recently and immediately shut it down. Maybe after 20+ years with Baylor, he has done all he could and wants a new challenge.

What has Scott Drew done as a head coach?

Scott Drew has been coaching for a long time but has a short resume in terms of locations he has coached at. He began his head coaching career with the Valparaiso Beacons after being promoted once his father, Homer Drew, retired from the position.

After Drew was elevated in 2022, he would coach one season with the team and win the regular season Mid-Continent Conference championship but lose in the conference tournament and not make the NCAA Tournament.

He would then leave the Beacons, and on Aug. 22, 2003, Drew would take over for Dave Bliss as the head coach of the Baylor Bears, which he has coached ever since. In his career, he is 466-255 and won the 2021 national championship. He also won three consecutive Big 12 Coach of the Year awards.

In the postseason, he has done incredibly well, as he is 10-3 in the National Invitation Tournament and 17-9 in the NCAA Tournament.

