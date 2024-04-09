"That's a f***ing flop": UConn HC Dan Hurley fumes at officials during men's championship game against Purdue 

To say that UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley is going to berate the officials is one of the biggest understatements in college basketball. However, his team is up 36-30 after the first half and he feels like there have been some calls that have been missed in the national championship game.

One of the times that Dan Hurley experienced some frustrations with the referees was when the Huskies were working to get a basket with under three minutes remaining in the first half. Stephon Castle drove to the basket against Purdue's Lance Jones but was called for an offensive foul as Jones hit the ground after contact.

UConn coach Dan Hurley was not happy with it as the broadcast showed him on the sidelines mouthing his displeasure with the call:

Expand Tweet

Hurley is known to have a go at the referees and speak his mind while not being happy with how the team is performing. This is nothing new for people who have been watching the NCAA Tournament or any UConn games this season. However, the program is going for a second consecutive NCAA national championship in men's basketball, so things are seemingly working out so far.

Also Read: "It's our time of year": UConn HC Dan Hurley bullish on Huskies' National Championship chances ahead of Final Four matchup against Nate Oats' Alabama

What have UConn Huskies done to build a first-half lead?

The UConn Huskies have been able to play well throughout the first half and take advantage of slowing down Purdue star Zach Edey. Notably, the Canadian did not score in the final five minutes of the first half and the pressure that the Huskies are applying seemingly is getting to him.

Expand Tweet

It also has helped that Dan Hurley's squad has been playing a brand of basketball where they are not putting it in harm's way. Everything else is seemingly the same statistically, but having players who have experience at this level like UConn makes the pressure a little less than what Purdue is perhaps dealing with.

Also Read: WATCH: Zach Edey posterizes rival Donovan Clingan to give an electrifying start to Purdue vs. UConn national championship game

Who do you think will come out on top in the end? Can Uconn go back-to-back or will Edey and Co. stage a comeback in the second half? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.