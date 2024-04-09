WATCH: Zach Edey posterizes rival Donovan Clingan to give an electrifying start to Purdue vs. UConn national championship game

There are going to be some memorable plays in the men's basketball national championship game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the UConn Huskies tonight. Center senior Zach Edey, one of the most dominant players in college basketball at Purdue, is going to have some highlights of his own.

Going up against UConn center Donovan Clingan, Edey ran a pick-and-roll play which ended in a dunk against the UConn center.

Expand Tweet

This game could be close as right from the beginning, the programs are giving one another body shots in an attempt to get going. However, Zach Edey is going to continue to be a force as he can draw fouls on the opposing big men or dominate on the paint.

It will be interesting to see how UConn and coach Dan Hurley defend and slow down Zach Edey on the offensive side of the court for the remainder of the game.

Also Read: "We look at NC State like they're undefeated": Purdue HC Matt Painter wary of underdogs Wolfpack ahead of Final Four showdown

How can the UConn Huskies slow down Zach Edey in this game?

Zach Edey has showcased his dominance on the court early and is drawing fouls at a good rate to keep the Huskies' big men in a tough position. The biggest way for the Huskies to slow down Edey is to get him in foul trouble as that will put him on the bench and give UConn a chance to attack without one of the best players on the court.

However, Hurley could play more of a zone where they can apply more pressure on the Player of the Year. He can control the paint and even with a huge body, has a bit of a hook shot that is going to keep him in a good spot. Another way is to play with a bit of pace as Edey does not typically go to the bench. Getting him tired will help the Huskies step up in this game.

Also Read: "It's our time of year": UConn HC Dan Hurley bullish on Huskies' National Championship chances ahead of Final Four matchup against Nate Oats' Alabama

Poll : Will the UConn Huskies slow down Zach Edey? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion