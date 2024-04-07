"We look at NC State like they're undefeated": Purdue HC Matt Painter wary of underdogs Wolfpack ahead of Final Four showdown

The Purdue Boilermakers are all set to square off against the NC State Wolfpack in the Final Four on Saturday. The 2024 NCAA Tournament matchup will tipoff at 6:09 p.m. ET and be broadcast on TBS. Many fans expect the Cinderella run of the 11th-seed Wolfpack to end, but the Boilermakers coach is looking at this game differently.

In a sit-down with CBS Sports' Seth Davis, Purdue coach Matt Painter made it known how the Boilermakers view their Final Four opponent.

"We look at NC State like they're undefeated," Painter said. "The team that was 17-14, in my mind, doesn't exist."

Heading into this matchup, the Purdue Boilermakers are 9.5-point favorites against the NC State Wolfpack. It helps to have senior center Zach Edey on the court and dominating the competition. However, NC State has shown the ability to step up and pull off some upsets this March Madness.

The Wolfpack have already defeated the second-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles and the fourth-seeded Duke Blue Devils, so they are used to facing stiff competition.

Can the Purdue Boilermakers win the NCAA Tournament?

Matt Painter has a lot of confidence in his team, and it is full of upperclassmen like Zach Edey. Having one of the best talents in college basketball showcases that the program is in the mix.

Edey leads college basketball in points and is third in rebounds, averaging 25.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 62.4% from the floor. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Boilermakers are second in college basketball to win the national championship with +200 odds.

Only the UConn Huskies, at -190, have better odds of winning the national championship game. Considering their run, the Boilermakers should dominate the Final Four showdown against the Wolfpack. With guard Braden Smith controlling the perimeter, it would not be too surprising if the Boilermakers win comfortably. Coach Matt Painter has shown the ability to do well and should lead his team past the NC State hurdle.

