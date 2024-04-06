WATCH: NC State cheerleaders have ecstatic reaction as DJ Burns arrives on campus ahead of Final Four showdown against Purdue

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Final Four game on Saturday and many eyes will be on the Wolfpack star DJ Burns Jr.

Today, when Burns arrived for the warm-up session, a few NC State cheerleaders were excited to see one of the biggest stars in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. He took pictures with two before heading to warm up.

DJ Burns Jr. has been a force this March Madness and has elevated his game in the single-elimination tournament. In his four NCAA Tournament games, he is averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.8 blocks per game.

Can DJ Burns Jr. lead the NC State Wolfpack to a win in the Final Four over the Purdue Boilermakers?

The NC State Wolfpack have made a Cinderella run to the Final Four as an 11th seed and they take on one of the top seeds, the Purdue Boilermakers. Purdue is currently an 8.5-point favorite and -420 on the moneyline, according to ESPN Bet.

Seeing a huge discrepancy in the matchup down low makes it even more difficult for a potential upset. DJ Burns Jr. will likely guard Zach Edey, but that is not a great matchup for the Wolfpack. Edey has been one of the most dominant forces in college basketball throughout the season and has taken another step forward throughout March Madness.

The Wolfpack have been incredible throughout the NCAA Tournament and even won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament to make March Madness. However, it feels like the magic is going to run out here.

