"Disappointed that UConn will arrive later than anticipated": NCAA issues statement on Huskies' "impacted" travel experience for Final Four game

The UConn Huskies have been dealing with traveling issues lately. This is because their plane and flight crew were above the Federal Aviation Administration's hours. However, things seem to have corrected a bit.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports posted the official statement from the NCAA regarding the UConn Huskies' travel delays to the Final Four.

"Due to mechanical issues with the original aircraft, UConn men's basketball team is experiencing a delay and is now projected to depart at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET. In conjunction with the school and charter airlines, the NCAA worked to develop several options for travel altercations to Phoenix. We are very disappointed that UConn will arrive later than anticipated and it's unfortunate the team's travel experience has been impacted."

Has the UConn Huskies officially made it to the Final Four?

Despite dealing with travel issues, the UConn Huskies officially touched down on the tarmac in Phoenix, Arizona. The team's plane officially touched down around 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT, and the Final Four's official Twitter account posted about the Huskies' plane landing.

This means that there will be no concerns about the team making it for all of the festivities and obligations going forward. There were no issues for the NC State Wolfpack, Alabama Crimson Tide and Purdue Boilermakers as they are all already at the Final Four location.

Who is the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the UConn Huskies are the favorites to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament. If they are able to win, they will repeat as national champions and be able to overcome the travel woes. Below are the odds for each program to win the national championship ahead of the Final Four.

UConn Huskies: -195

Purdue Boilermakers: +205

NC State Wolfpack: +1600

Alabama Crimson Tide: +1600

