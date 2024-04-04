What happened to UConn's men's basketball team? Huskies trip to Final Four in Arizona halted by plane delays

The UConn men's basketball team faces an unwelcomed predicament. They can't travel to the Final Four because of airline problems.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reports that the UConn men's basketball team currently does not have a plane to fly to Arizona for the Final Four. The plane was expected to take off at 6:00 p.m. ET but had logistic/mechanical issues that forced significant delays.

The crew scheduled to land the plane would exceed their FAA hours. According to UConn's latest update to @CBSSports, a smaller plane is set to arrive from Cincinnati just after 11 ET. Despite trimming the travel party, flying remains dependent on refueling, with weight being critical.

The earliest alternative involves a smaller plane departing at 12:45 a.m. ET, landing at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT, before Final Four media availability. Waiting for the original plane means the crew can't fly until 10 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The UConn Huskies are the only team dealing with issues flying into the Final Four in Arizona as they all traveled within the previous 48 hours. There is presently no official word as to what the NCAA will decide as they are in charge of all travel itineraries during the NCAA Tournament.

What would happen if the UConn men's basketball team is late for the Final Four?

There seemingly will not be any issues with getting the UConn Huskies program to the Final Four before their scheduled tip-off as they are not playing until 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday. However, this does create a bit of a unique situation as they will be barely able to make it in time for the media availability.

In the worst-case scenario, the event can either be pushed back or they can be unavailable for the NCAA Final Four Media Day. At this time, it is important to note it will not affect the actual game between the UConn Huskies and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

