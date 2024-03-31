"Our fan base is obnoxious as s**t": UConn HC Dan Hurley drops honest take on why 'everyone hates' the Huskies amid Elite 8 win over Illinois

The UConn Huskies have been doing extremely well and their fans let you know it. Head coach Dan Hurley has been doing a great job of leading the program thus far and is looking for a second consecutive NCAA Championship after winning it all last year.

Speaking after the 77-52 win in the Elite Eight against the third-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini, Dan Hurley spoke on why his team does not get the same love that other teams have. His answer was on the nose and surely no one would complain at his response.

"Our fan base is obnoxious as s**t and everyone hates us."

UConn fans have to take that with pride as they are going to make themselves known as the program continues to churn out championship-level programs. With 14 national championships since 2000 from their basketball programs (10 women's and four men's), there has been a reason for the fans to be obnoxious.

Will Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies win the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The UConn Huskies have been one of the best teams in college basketball and it definitely helps being the overall top-seed in the tournament. Dan Hurley has made sure this team does not get complacent by making his displeasure known, even if the Huskies are holding a massive lead.

After their victory over Illinois, the UConn Huskies have become the overwhelming favorite to win the title. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Huskies are -200 odds to cut the nets. The rest of the field is dealing with a pretty sizable gap as Purdue (+400) and Tennessee (+1000) are how the other favorites are looking right now.

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies have everything you want to see out of a potential champion as they have defeated Stetson, Northwestern, San Diego State and Illinois and those four teams averaged 53.5 points per game against UConn. With that brand of defense and the ability to score at will throughout the NCAA Tournament, it is going to be difficult to expect them to be defeated at any point right now.

