WATCH: UConn guard Cam Spencer gets called for "technical" foul after hitting three while leading Huskies for another win

The college basketball world had its eyes glued to the second-ranked UConn Huskies and eighth-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles and UConn's Cam Spencer had a huge moment. He made a 3-point shot and while running back down the court on defense, he yelled something towards the Marquette bench and was called for a technical foul.

It ultimately did not factor into the decision as the Huskies were able to pick up a 74-67 road win. This victory improved UConn to 27-3 on the season and makes it likely that they will end the regular season as the top-ranked program in the nation.

Cam Spencer had an outstanding game as he finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. This win was also the Huskies' first road victory against a ranked opponent in 10 years, which is hard to fathom.

Is Cam Spencer the X-factor for the UConn Huskies winning their second consecutive national championship?

The UConn Huskies are currently the odds-on favorite to win their second consecutive national championship as coach Dan Hurley has created a powerhouse at UConn. With dominating stars like guard Tristen Newton and center Donovan Clingan leading the charge, teams are going to focus on trying to slow them down.

Cam Spencer needs to step up and play a pivotal role. He has shown to be a knockdown shooter, connecting on 49.7% from the floor, 45.0% from beyond the arc and 91.7% from the charity stripe. In any other program, Spencer would be viewed as a star but he is the third option for a national championship program.

With opposing programs focusing on other players, if Cam Spencer continues to step up, the team will be dominant. They were able to win while only scoring on one field goal in the final 7:53 of the game. It'll be difficult to beat them if he continues his performance.

