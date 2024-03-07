Dan Hurley's Uconn game has NFL archrivals Matt LaFluer & Matt Eberflus sharing one frame enjoying popcorn

The UConn Huskies and the Marquette Golden Eagles are some of the most dominant programs in college basketball and drawing the attention of everyone.

Even rival coaches are sitting together and enjoying some incredible college basketball action as Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus were sitting together at courtside.

The game has been close and with two teams ranked inside the top 10 in the AP Poll. As we wind down on the regular season, it is something that is going to be interesting to see.

Both the Golden Eagles and the Huskies have shown the ability to dominate in Big East Conference action and this could be a potential preview of the championship round in the conference tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament.

Can Dan Hurley lead the UConn Huskies to national championship title?

The UConn Huskies are looking to become the eighth school (ninth time) that a program won back-to-back NCAA men's basketball national championships. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Dan Hurley's team is currently the betting favorite to win this year's national championship with +500 odds.

The Huskies have a bevy of talent with players like Tristen Newton stepping up and leading the program. They also are completely bought in on both ends of the court with 81.6 points per game scored and 64.0 points per game allowed.

UConn did lose some significant talent from last year's roster but credit to Dan Hurley and his recruiting staff for bringing in talent to the team and not losing a step this year.

With the Huskies as the betting favorites, it is going to be extremely difficult to knock them off. Even if they lose the Big East Tournament, they will be a top two seed in all likelihood and should have the best chance to cut down the nets.

