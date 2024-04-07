“It’s our time of year”: UConn HC Dan Hurley bullish on Huskies’ National Championship chances ahead of Final Four matchup against Nats Oats’ Alabama

The UConn Huskies are just two wins away from winning their second straight national championship.

To be in that position means the team is exuding confidence, starting with their coach Dan Hurley. Ahead of their Final Four game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the coach made sure that fans understand that the team is confident about its chances.

"Husky Nation, HERE WE ARE. Right where we expect to be. ... it's our time of year. ... LET'S GO HUSKIES!," he said.

It makes a lot of sense, with the team winning by at least 17 points in each March Madness game thus far.

Can the UConn Huskies win the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are ready to defend their championship and have been done an excellent job thus far. They are a pretty sizable favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook to win the national championship.

Below are the odds for the four remaining teams:

UConn Huskies (-190)

Purdue Boilermakers (+200)

Alabama Crimson Tide (+1500)

North Carolina State Wolfpack (+1600)

The Huskies are also 11.5-point favorites in the Final Four, so they are expected to advance. They have the coaching advantage over the three remaining programs, as coach Dan Hurley is one of the best in the world at his position.

The Huskies also have the ability to put their foot on opponent's throats for a full 40 minutes. They have done so, which means UConn is going to be the favorite against any of the three remaining teams.

Donovan Clingan should be able to defend either Zach Edey or DJ Burns Jr. and limit their production. Be prepared for the UConn Huskies to continue their dominance of college basketball.

