Indiana men's basketball transfer portal Tracker 2024: List of all Hoosiers players entering the transfer portal

The Indiana Hoosiers ended the season sixth in the Big Ten Conference with a 19-14 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. However, with the end of the season upon us, they are going to have a change in their roster.

Let's dive into the players leaving the program in the NCAA Transfer Portal and those joining the Hoosiers from other programs.

Indiana men's basketball transfer portal tracker 2024

Kaleb Banks, Forward

Sophomore forward Kaleb Banks is one of the players who have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Hoosiers. Last season, he played 21 games and averaged 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 10.7 minutes per game.

Also Read: WATCH: Zach Edey posterizes rival Donovan Clingan to give an electrifying start to Purdue vs. UConn national championship game

CJ Gunn, Guard

Sophomore guard CJ Gunn is another player leaving the Hoosiers program and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He appeared in 29 games and finished with 12.9 minutes per game. He averaged 3.9 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.8 steals with a 34.2/34.0/66.7 shooting split.

Payton Sparks, Center

The third and final player in the NCAA Transfer Portal from the Indiana Hoosiers is junior forward Payton Sparks. He only played one season with the program as he transferred from the Ball State Cardinals in his first two seasons. At Indiana, he played 24 games (two starts) and averaged just 2.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.3 assists and 0.4 blocks in 7.4 minutes per game.

Updated list of Indiana players in the transfer portal

Only three players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Below is a table of each player who has entered the portal and what their status is.

Name Position Year Current Status CJ Gunn Guard Sophomore Committed to DePaul Payton Sparks Center Junior Committed to Ball State Kaleb Banks Forward Sophomore N/A

Updated list of incoming transfers to Indiana

As of this writing, there have not been any incoming transfers joining the Indiana Hoosiers. This list will be updated, but no players have committed to the University of Indiana right now.

Also Read: "That's a f***ing flop": UConn HC Dan Hurley fumes at officials during men's championship game against Purdue