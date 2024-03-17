5 reasons why Dan Hurley's UConn will tank horribly in 2024 March Madness

The UConn Huskies, defending national champion and likely No. 1 seed, are certainly March Madness favorites. Aside from the logic of having proven their NCAA bona fides, the 30-3 Huskies are a legitimately excellent team under coach Dan Hurley. But the chances of winning a second consecutive national championship in a row are low.

There are only 15 teams that have won multiple NCAA championships. Consecutive titles? The Florida Gators were the last team to accomplish the feat under Billy Donovan in 2006 and 2007.

While UConn does look daunting heading into the Big Dance, there are plenty of reasons that Hurley won't capture the 2024 NCAA title. Here are five of them.

5 reasons why Dan Hurley's UConn will not win the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Dan Hurley and UConn are seeking to be college basketball's first repeat champion since Florida in 2007.

#1. The pressure of repeating is real

It's one thing to win an NCAA title. It's another to win with a giant bullseye on your back. Opponents are gunning for you. Supposedly neutral crowds will suddenly take the opportunity to throw their energy behind opposing Davids rather than a familiar Goliath. Since 2007, there have been many outstanding teams that had a legitimate shot to repeat. But Dan Hurley will have to deal with unique pressure.

#2. Lack of bench depth

UConn only plays eight players. Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle have already battled injuries. But down the stretch of a college basketball season, unexpected injuries and foul trouble have a way of shortening everyone's bench. UConn is one sprained ankle away from being trouble in the depth department.

#3. The Huskies are vulnerable to explosive offenses

UConn has been an excellent team all season. But a deep dive statistically reveals certain weaknesses. For one, UConn doesn't force many turnovers. In 17 games this year, the Huskies have failed to force more than 10 turnovers, including all three losses. Additionally, opponents shot 50% or better in all those three defeats.

#4. Cam Spencer can run cold

UConn doesn't rely exclusively on the 3-point shot, but guard Cam Spencer is their perimeter standout. But the 45% 3-point shooter isn't guaranteed to be consistent. In UConn's three losses, Spencer scored 5.7 points per game, shot 26% overall and hit just 2-for-14 from 3-point range. UConn is just 6-3 when Spencer doesn't hit at least two 3-point shots. A bad March shooting game could spell doom.

#5. Too many cupcakes will spoil desert

For a defending champion, UConn has played a relatively humble schedule. Yes, conference play has upped the strength of schedule rankings. But even looking at the Huskies' No. 2 NET ranking, a massive nine quad 4 wins jump off the page.

The only teams in the top 25 with more quad 4 wins are St. Mary's, Gonzaga and New Mexico. UConn and Dan Hurley have played a mid-major schedule (75th in the nation per Basketball Reference) while being credited for being a basketball dynamo. There'll be no soft schedule in the NCAA Tournament. Playing a Big 12 or SEC level of competition will catch up with the Huskies.

