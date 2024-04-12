5 reasons why LSU's Angel Reese won't be a No. 1 WNBA draft pick in 2024 

Angel Reese declared for the 2024 WNBA draft in true Bayou Barbie style with a photoshoot for Vogue. The LSU star will be taking her talents to the league despite having a COVID-19 eligibility year.

Angel Reese is part of one of the strongest draft classes, with Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink taking the top two spots, followed by South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso. Despite her many talents, Reese is not projected in the top five spots in most mock drafts.

According to ESPN's latest mock draft, she is a No. 8 pick while The Athletic places her at No. 7. This has raised many questions, and here are some reasons.

Five reasons why LSU's Angel Reese won't be a No. 1 WNBA draft pick in 2024

#1 Offensive woes

Angel Reese is great at scoring baskets off of offensive rebounds and at the low post. However, outside the paint, she struggles to make points. Her three-point range shooting is at 15.6% having made 5-of-32 shots. Meanwhile, her field goal percentage is at 49.8%, averaging 6.6-of-13.2. This could lead to teams being hesitant to take her in.

#2 Undersized low-post player

If Angel Reese aims to play at the post, she would be slightly smaller than most top WNBA players at the same position. At 6 ft. 3, Reese is shorter than players in her draft class like Cardoso (6 ft. 7) and Brink (6 ft. 4). Additionally, both of these players possess skills beyond the paint, pushing them above Reese.

Despite being shorter, 6 ft. 2 Rickea Jackson is much better at three-point range (86-of-278) than the LSU forward and hence she is predicted to be a No. 4, per ESPN.

#3 A strong draft class

The current projected No. 1 pick is Caitlin Clark and anything lower is impossible considering everything she has done with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The guard is the all-time scoring leader and has led her team to the NCAA championship final twice.

The other players, like Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso, bring much more to the table than Reese with their diverse skill sets. Brink is the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and has averaged 17.4 points and 11.9 rebounds this season. While Cardoso is at the same level as Reese in stats, she has height to her advantage.

Aaliyah Edwards and Jacy Sheldon, the other two players in the top five are versatile forward and guard, respectively, who perform much better than Reese. Edwards is great at the post while also attempting shots beyond the paint (33.3%). Other players' strengths reveal the forward's own weakness and therefore push her down the list.

#4 Indiana Fever already has their pick decided

Since Caitlin Clark declared for the WNBA draft, Indiana Fever, which has the No. 1 pick, has hinted that the Iowa guard would be their choice. While Clark may not excel in defense, the Fever has the players to compensate for that so she can focus solely on her offense.

#5 Existing talent on the roster

The Indiana Fever has a powerful forward in Aaliyah Boston, making them hesitant to take anyone else. On the other hand, teams like the Minnesota Lynx or the Dallas Wings could use someone like Angel Reese on their roster. Since these teams have picks outside the top five, it is natural for the LSU forward to fall places.

