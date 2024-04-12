In pictures: Angel Reese gets familiar with the WNBA ball ahead of Draft Day

With the 2024 WNBA Draft just a few days away, Angel Reese has been slowly preparing herself for the next stage of her promising basketball career. Interestingly, the former LSU Tigers forward shared on her Instagram page that she was working out in New York while testing out the WNBA ball for herself ahead of Draft Day.

Expand Tweet

Reese averaged 18.6 points (47.1% shooting), 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season with LSU. Her shooting numbers, including her efficiency, went down compared to the numbers she was putting up in the previous 2022–23 season.

However, Angel Reese remains one of the most prominent walking double-double machines in her draft class.

She is projected to be a top 10 selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft, but it remains to be seen which team will eventually pick her. Interestingly, even with just a few days away from Draft Day, the work and grind don't stop for Angel Reese.

Angel Reese is ready to start WNBA journey

Speaking with Vogue's Leah Faye Cooper, Reese is aware of what's next for her after accomplishing so much in her college basketball career. To be in a position to start from the beginning upon arrival in the WNBA excites her and she is looking forward to getting started.

"My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever," Reese said. "I feel like I'm ready. ... I want to start at the bottom again. I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level."

Following a disappointing 94-87 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Women's Championship Elite Eight Round, Angel Reese remains determined to get back up and prove the doubters wrong with her imminent arrival in the professional league.

During her final game playing for the LSU Tigers, she put up 17 points (7-of-21 shooting), 20 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks, but it wasn't enough to propel her team over Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes.

With her departure from the Tigers to head to the pros, LSU coach Kim Mulkey showered praise on Angel Reese in a released statement. She credited the work that Reese put in to deliver the team's first national championship.

When it comes down to it, Reese's efforts and contributions advanced LSU's basketball program and also shifted its culture in the proper direction, setting up a new standard for the future generation to follow up on.

As of now, all that remains is for Reese to make her mark in the big league against some of the most elite basketball players in the world.