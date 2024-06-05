5 reasons why Savannah James and LeBron could influence Lakers to pick Bronny in 2024 NBA Draft

The LA Lakers are in an interesting position, as they have been one of the probable landing spots for Bronny James. With the power and influence his parents, LeBron and Savannah James, hold in the sports world, there's a chance that they could look to have Bronny selected by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft.

Let's take a deeper dive into five reasons why that could be the case.

Why Savannah James and LeBron could get Bronny to the Lakers

#5 Art of the deal

LeBron James is technically an unrestricted free agent, according to his agent Rich Paul during the NBA Western Conference Finals.

It was almost a certainty that this was going to happen, but it puts the leverage in the Bronny James court. The Lakers understand that LeBron James' dream is to play with his son, and they have the 17th and 55th picks in the 2024 NBA draft.

Trending

It means LeBron James could apply pressure on the Lakers that he would sign with them if they agree to select Bronny James.

#4 Klutch Sports' pedigree

While Bronny James is not officially signed to Klutch Sports, it's clear that he will be part of the vast array of talents signed to the agency.

Being the biggest agency in the NBA, it gives a major say into what happens this offseason. Klutch Sports and Rich Paul have shown the ability to factor into how things could go, and one example of that is the Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers.

Klutch Sports is LeBron's best friend's agency, and it's clear that the league doesn't want to get on their wrong side.

#3 Setting up the best coach for Bronny

The rumor mill has been swirling about the next coach for the LA Lakers, but Shams Charania reported that the team is zeroing in on broadcaster JJ Reddick to be their next coach.

Obviously, there are ties to LeBron James, as they are the co-hosts on the "Mind the Game" podcast, but that also gives another voice for Bronny James to have in his corner.

With the belief that LeBron James is going to end up re-signing with the Lakers nd another voice to tell general manager Rob Pelinka to use one of their picks on Bronny James, it seems LeBron and Savannah James could see their son in Tinsel Town.

#2 Bronny's cardiac arrest recovery close to home

Bronny James is going to continue to recover from his cardiac arrest he suffered less than a year ago.

With Bronny playing for the USC Trojans last season in his freshman season in college, Savannah James could push to have him at the Lakers to keep an eye on her son as he continues to recover.

#1 End of an era?

LeBron James is getting ready to enter a season where he will be 40 midway through the season.

He's not choosing green bananas, and with the end on the horizon, it may be his only chance to play with Bronny James in an official capacity. LeBron is an impending free agent and will likely sign a maximum deal, which will lock him in for multiple years, presumingly into retirement.

The value of having LeBron James retire as a member of the LA Lakers will provide a lot of value. Just look how Peyton Manning embraces the Denver Broncos and not the Indianapolis Colts in the football world.

Having his son play with him could be the way for LeBron to have a Hollywood ending and possibly continue into the next era of Lakers basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback