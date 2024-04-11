5 reasons why South Carolina won't win back-to-back national championships in 2024-25 season

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team completed their revenge tour as they capped off their undefeated season as NCAA champions. Their pursuit to make history begins as they attempt to win back-to-back titles next season.

South Carolina will try to join UConn, Tennessee and USC as the fourth team in women's college basketball history to win consecutive titles. There are many obstacles that stand in their way of accomplishing this difficult historical feat, though.

Here, we look at five reasons why South Carolina might not repeat as champions of women's college basketball.

Five reasons why South Carolina won't win back-to-back championships in the 2024–25 season

#1 Losing key players

Senior center Kamilla Cardoso played a pivotal role in South Carolina's success last season as the top scorer and rebounder. Cardoso is set to move on to the WNBA next season, which will take Carolina's best rebounder and rim protector.

South Carolina has many other players eligible to return to the team next season, but few are as dominant on both sides of the ball as Cardoso.

#2 Increased level of competition

Teams no longer have to attempt to gameplan for Caitlin Clark, but the countless talented athletes in women's college basketball don't end there. Players like JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo and Paige Bueckers will return to college hoops next season.

The increased experience of these players and success they've had in the NCAA Tournament could present a massive roadblock for the Gamecocks next season.

#3 Lack of size

The two tallest players on their roster from this season are both seniors and will not return next season. Kamilla Cardoso is listed at six-foot-seven, whil eSakima Walker is listed at six-foot-four.

The next tallest players on the Gamecock's roster right now are sophomore Ashlyn Watkins and junior Sania Feagin, who are both listed at six-foot-three. If they can't get anyone to fill the size void on their roster, rebounding and rim protection will be a challenge for the team that was the top-ranked defensive team in the country.

#4 Fatigue

South Carolina has been one of the most successful programs in women's college basketball over the last 10 years. The Gamecocks have made the Final Four in the last four years.

While success is a tremendous accomplishment, it adds games to players' careers and can cause fatigue over time. While the tournament usually brings renewed energy to players, if players have been at the program for multiple years and gone deep into the tournament, fatigue can take its toll.

#5 Turnovers

As good as South Carolina was last season, they ranked middle of the pack in terms of total turnovers. In some games, turnovers can be the difference between winning and losing, and in the tournament, these kinds of mistakes are even more damaging, as every possession counts.

Without their defensive anchor, Kamilla Cardoso, next season will be crucial for South Carolina to cut down on their total turnovers if they hope to repeat as champions.

