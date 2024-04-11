WATCH: $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese reveals one thing she will miss about campus life in LSU

Former Louisiana State University basketball star, Angel Reese recently declared for the WNBA draft and is projected to be drafted as the No.7 pick by the Minnesota Lynx.

Although LSU lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA CBB Final Four with a score of 94-87, Reese mentioned on her Instagram stories that she will miss being able to see a live tiger on campus every day.

“I’ll miss being able to see a live tiger on campus every day,” she wrote.

Reese's annual roster value, according to On3, is $1.8 million. She was interviewed by Vogue Magazine and mentioned that her ultimate goal is to become one of the greatest players of all time.

“My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever,” Reese said. “I feel like I'm ready."

She has been named SEC Player of the Year, earned All-American honors, won a national championship and analysts also suggest Reese might land with the Washington Mystics.

Angel Reese death threats incident sparks concern

Recently, "The Guardian" reported on a concerning trend of college athletes receiving death threats, primarily through social media. After Angel Reese's team's loss to Iowa and her earlier triumph in the 2023 national title, she spoke out about the issue, saying,

"I've been through so much. I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times. Death threats. I've been sexualized. I've been threatened." She added, "I've been so many things, and I've stood strong every single time. I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don't want them to see me down and not be there for them...I'm still a human."

The report also underscores the urgent need for strict measures to protect athletes from such online harassment, which often goes unaddressed even with laws like the Communications Act of 2003 in place.

“The Communications Act of 2003 is supposed to make it an offense to send a message that is ‘grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character’” The Guardian wrote.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

