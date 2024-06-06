The previous college basketball season saw the South Carolina Gamecocks win the women's NCAA Tournament. They won the final against Iowa 87-75.

The final featured Caitlin Clark and the 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso. Cardoso was one of the tallest players in women's college basketball last season. However, she has now been drafted into the WNBA. So who are the five tallest women's college basketball players entering the 2024 season?

5 tallest women's college basketball players entering 2024 season ft. Abbie Boutilier

#5 Rayah Marshall (6-4)

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Portland Regional-Southern California vs Baylor

USC's 6-foot-4 Rayah Marshall was a key guard/forward for the USC Trojans last season, contributing with her scoring and rebounding skills. She had at least one block in 51 consecutive games while averaging 10.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season as a junior.

She is set to return to the Trojans for the next season and will be an important piece for Lindsay Gottlieb's roster.

#4 Amari DeBerry (6-6)

NCAA Women's Basketball: Providence at Connecticut

ex-UConn forward and 6-foot-6 Amari DeBerry entered the transfer portal last season. She probably hopes to get more minutes after averaging only 4.5 minutes per game last season.

She committed to the Maryland University women's basketball team this season, where she will enter her senior season. She averaged only 1 ppg and will look to become a key player for the new program.

#3 Ayoka Lee (6-6)

NCAA Women's Basketball: Colorado at Kansas State

The 6-foot-6 Ayoka Lee will return to Kansas this season. She recorded 61 points against Oklahoma, the standing Division I single-game scoring record, in her junior season. She was a top prospect for the 2024 WNBA draft but decided to return for the last run in her final college run.

Averaging 19.7 ppg and 8.6 rpg last season, Lee will hope to win a conference title this season.

#2 Lauren Betts (6-7)

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Albany Regional-LSU vs UCLA

After starting her collegiate career with Stanford, the 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts committed to UCLA in her sophomore year. A key center for UCLA last season, she averaged 14.9 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 1 apg. She also had the fifth-best shooting from the field percentage in the team at 64.3%.

Betts was a key player in securing the No. 2 seed for the Bruins in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. She will look to do the same for the team this season.

#1 Abbie Boutilier (6-9)

Abbie Boutilier

The 6-foot-9 Abbie Boutilier is the tallest women's basketball player in any program. In her freshman season for the Texas Longhorns, she didn't play any matches due to an injury.

However, she was signed from Flower Mound, Texas, for the benefits she could provide because of her height. With a hope to return to Texas next season, she can be one of the key players for them.

