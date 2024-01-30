5 teams that could pull off a major upset in March Madness ft. Saint Mary's

It's always the upsets that make the March Madness special, which is why it's always a good time to keep an eye out for teams that can deliver those upsets, teams like Saint Mary's.

Yes, Gonzaga isn't the only Western Coast Conference program that could make a March run. Other potential March Cinderellas can lurk in places like the Sun Belt, the Missouri Valley Conference and even the Ivy League.

Here are five Cinderella teams that might clinch a March Madness upset or two on tap.

5 Teams That Could Pull off a Major March Madness Upset

#1 Saint Mary's (16-6, 7-0 in WCC)

Coach Randy Bennett's Gaels could surprise many teams come March Madness. Holding a Top 20 NET ranking, Saint Mary's has an impressive defense. The Gaels allow 57.5 points per game, second only to Houston in the national defensive rankings.

Saint Mary's also has a three-point bombing guard in sophomore Aidan Mahaney (14.3 points per game, 127 3s in a season and a half). The team also has a great legacy story in guard Augustas Marcuilionis, whose father, Sarunas Marcuilionis, was an NBA legend with the Golden State Warriors. The 6-foot-4 Marcuilionis averages 11.5 points and 4.5 assists per game.

#2 Princeton (15-2, 3-1 in Ivy League)

The question with Princeton, frankly, is how good is it? The Tigers have dominated a slate of mediocre competition and are now into league play. A 74-70 loss to St. Joseph's is the only quadrant one game on Princeton's schedule.

But Princeton is a precise team that shoots free throws remarkably well (79.3%, fourth in the nation) and avoids turnovers, with only 9.3 per game, which is among the ten lowest turnover rates. Sophomore Xavian Lee (17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds per game) and 6-foot-6 soph Caden Pierce (14.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg) are both fierce and a sloppy foe could be headed for an upset against Princeton.

#3 James Madison (18-3, 6-3 in the Sun Belt)

James Madison coach Mark Byington, shown here last season, could pull an NCAA upset with the Dukes in this year's March Madness.

The Dukes of James Madison are sliding beneath the national radar. But they did upset Michigan State early in the year and have a potent offense that averages 85.0 points per game (13th in the nation)

The Dukes are also strong on the offensive glass (12.6 offensive boards per game) and get a bunch of steals, with 9.1 per game (22nd nationally). With five shooters averaging a 3-point make per game or better, they've got March Madness upset credentials.

#4 Indiana State (18-3, 9-1 in Missouri Valley Conference)

Holy Larry Bird, these guys are good. Coach Josh Schertz was a maestro at the Division II level, and he's got the Sycamores looking for upset possibilities. ISU averages 86.3 points per game and leads the nation in 3-point percentage at 41.0%.

Keep an eye on high school teammates Robbie Avila (a 6-foot-10 center) and Jayson Kent (a 6-foot-7 guard). The two average about 30 points a game combined, are solid from 3-point range and hit over 80% at the foul line.

#5 Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-2, 9-1 in Western Athletic Conference)

First, who doesn't love a great mascot? OK, so Grand Canyon isn't just here because it is the Antelopes. Crisp, deep and aggressive, Bryce Drew's team is so balanced -- it is 60th in the nation in scoring offense and 62nd in defense. In other words, the Antelopes do well at both ends.

Tyon Grant-Foster is an athletic big guard (6-foot-7) who averages 19.5 ppg and 5.7 rpg. Bigs like Gabe McGlothlan and Duke Brennan won't get pushed around down low, and the Antelopes have made the March Madness two of the last three years, losing competitive games both times. They might do even better this year.