5 times when $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark expressed her admiration for BF Connor McCaffery

Caitlin Clark might be the greatest women's college basketball player ever, but she also knows when to cheer for someone else. The Iowa standout, whose NIL value significantly increased in On3's latest valuation to $3.1 million, also appreciates the achievements of her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery.

McCaffery was a basketball and baseball player at the University of Iowa during a six-year spell that ended in 2023 when he left to tackle a coaching career. The pair reportedly started dating in August 2023.

Let's check five times the Hawkeyes guard made her love for Connor McCaffery public.

5 times Caitlin Clark expressed her admiration for BF Connor McCaffery

#5 Appreciating Connor McCaffery's playing days

Image via Instagram

Caitlin Clark commented on a five-year-old post from Connor McCaffery with a series of emojis seven months ago. The post shows McCaffery during his playing days at Iowa.

#4 Supporting McCaffery's baseball journey

Image via Instagram

McCaffery tried to play college baseball consistently at Iowa, but it wasn't meant to be. He did play one season worth of baseball but had to focus the rest of his sporting journey on basketball. However, Clark seems to find her boyfriend's fascination with baseball appealing.

#3 Admiring formal fashion

Enter caption

Clark and McCaffery must be more accustomed to sporting athletic looks than suits and dresses. Nonetheless, the Iowa superstar seemed to love seeing her boyfriend in a suit as she commented a rather interesting compliment about this post.

#2 "Paris King" Caitlin Clark

Image via Instagram

Near the reported start of their relationship, Connor McCaffery went to Europe, and Clark loved seeing him over the pond in the old continent. On a post picturing McCaffery in Paris, Clark wrote:

"Paris King."

#1 Is Connor McCaffery a Swiftie?

In late January, on the birthday of Caitlin Clark, Connor McCaffery posted a series of pictures with her on his Instagram account. He called her next year the "T Swift year" in reference to Clark's predilection for the Grammy Award-winning artist.

Image via Instagram

Clark found it surprising McCaffery was acting as if he was a Swiftie. This is not exactly admiration, but a bit of love between the couple that we couldn't pass over.

