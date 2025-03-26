5 times Flau'jae Johnson rocked fashionable and stylish outfits beyond the LSU Tigers uniform

Flau'jae Johnson has continuously proven that she can do it all. She can be a beast on the court and a superstar with a mic. But beyond basketball and music, Johnson has a sense of fashion that cannot be overlooked. When it comes to style, Johnson knows what she wants and what suits her.

Ad

From denims to sheer dinner outfits, Johnson keeps rocking fly outfits that leave college hoops fans in awe. Whether she's just enjoying a casual day or doing a photoshoot or attending a red carpet event, the LSU star will turn heads with what she is wearing.

So, here are five times Johnson rocked stylish outfits outside the LSU uniform.

Casual day in New York

Ad

Trending

Johnson made sure she had a great time in New York in style. The LSU star rocked a white crop top underneath a denim jacket and matching denim jorts. To complete the look, she wore a pair of white sneakers. Enjoying a casual day in New York while in that outfit could not look cooler than that.

Flau n B

Ad

Johnson stunned in an Instagram video she shared to promote her latest song "Flau n B" in January.

In the video, the fast-rising music artist wore a brown sleeveless crop top underneath a similarly colored long-sleeved robe. Johnson's outfit looked simple enough but what caught attention was how it blended perfectly with her skin, giving off a combination of sexy and creative vibe. As fans watched her video, they could not help gushing about her stunning looks.

Ad

SuperBowl flex

Ad

Super Bowl LIX in February was an event to remember. Everyone who is anyone found themselves in New Orleans to watch the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs to emerge as champions. Johnson was there, and true to form, she arrived in style.

The Georgia native showed off her creative style in a brown long-sleeved crop top over a pair of vintage-print ripped denim jeans. She then completed her look with a silver chain and yellow-tinted glasses.

Ad

Don't forget those light brown sneakers, which just added to her awesomeness, a detail that fans could not overlook.

Champagne birthday shoot

Ad

Johnson is not so conservative in her looks, but she is not known to be a sheer type either. However, on her 21st birthday, she decided to go all out in a stunning champagne-colored sheer gown showing off her curves, which she paired with a white furry jacket. The styling was simple and bold, elegant and sexy. In other words, Johnson looked flawless in her birthday outfit.

Birthday outfit

Still on her 21st birthday, Johnson elevated her style in a shimmery cutout dress that perfectly showed off her skin and toned abs. She wore that outfit to celebrate her birthday with her family and friends. Johnson was the center of attention, and rightly so, because everything about her style was simply beautiful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.