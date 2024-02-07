5 times Kim Mulkey took the internet by storm due to her unique outfit choices

Kim Mulkey is well known for her unique sense of fashion, almost as much as she is known for winning national championships. The LSU head coach seems to wear a flashier outfit every time she steps onto the court.

LSU seems to have embraced the fashion identity of its coach, even having a "Dress like Kim Mulkey" night in January. The coach made the following remark about her outfits being on trend with the state of Louisiana back in early 2023:

“Look, we’re from Louisiana. We like sparkles, we like diamonds, we like Mardi Gras, we like to eat, and we like to party,”

Let us take a look at five of the most iconic outfits from the LSU head coach.

Five iconic Kim Mulkey's outfits

#5. Pink flowerlike outfit

Towards the end of the 2023 March Madness, on the road to their national championship title, Mulkey wore a pink outfit, with the armlets of the dress resembling a pink flower.

#4. The Tigers jacket

In mid-January, Mulkey entered the Pete Maravich Assembly Center wearing one of her signature flashy jackets. However, in this case, the jacket included two special details.

One, the jacket was inspired by the school mascot, with a big tiger face in the back. Secondly, it included a sponsorship, with a Coca-Cola logo at the front.

#3. The Ferrari one... You know it

In another of her flashy school-inspired outfits, Kim Mulkey wore a purple jacket with several tiger faces all over it for the celebrations of the national championship in Baton Rouge.

However, it was how she wore it that made it iconic. She jumped into a purple Ferrari sportscar and rode around campus to show off her outfit.

#2. Yet another Tiger face

After the end of the non-conference play of the 2021-22 season, the LSU Tigers were 12-1 moving into the SEC. Kim Mulkey celebrated by wearing a shiny silver T-shirt with a big Tiger logo upfront.

#1. The national championship outfit

This might be one her tamer outfits, but it is the one in which she crowned herself and the LSU Lady Tigers national champions. The outfit includes a retro-inspired jacket that is awfully quiet for Mulkey's usual standards, but it is the outfit of a champion.