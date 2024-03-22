5 times Tom Izzo’s daughter Raquel turned into cheerleader for Michigan State crew

Veteran head coach Tom Izzo and the ninth-seeded Michigan State Spartans celebrated their first win by defeating the No. 9 Mississippi State Bulldogs 69-51 in a first-round game in the West Region of the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Izzo's daughter, Raquel, pulled up to the court to support his father and the Spartans, who, despite losing in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, brought their A-game on Thursday afternoon at Spectrum Center.

Image Credit: Raquel Izzo's Instagram Story

Let's look at five times the MSU alum attended the Spartans' games.

#1. Tom Izzo's daughter turned up for the Big Ten tournament

The Spartans advanced to the 2024 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals with a 77-67 win over Minnesota. It was a thrilling game where Malik Hall hit a one-handed slam and A.J. Hoggard assisted Carson Cooper on a fastbreak layup. To witness this matchup, Raquel turned up in the team's colors and brought her daughter, Isabelle, to the game.

Raquel noted that it was her daughter's first time experiencing the Big Ten tournament.

"Excited to finally experience all of this with her! Proud of our guys," she captioned the post.

#2. Michigan State vs Rutgers

Michigan State's men's basketball team used the second half to break open a close game as they beat Rutgers, 73-55, on January 15 at the Breslin Center. Tom Izzo's daughter posted a series of pictures on Instagram, where she congratulated her brother, Steven Izzo, for scoring his first collegiate points with a jumper. She wrote:

"so proud of you Steven and so happy Izzy could be there to witness the moment."

#3. Spartan's Thanksgiving game

The Arizona Wildcats and the Spartans played a special Thanksgiving game in 2023 at Acrisure Arena. Arizona defeated Michigan State 74-68. Raquel could not see the Spartans defeat their rivals, but she was grateful for the game. It was also her daughter's first Thanksgiving, which she spent on the courtside.

#4. When Michigan State went against Maryland

The Spartans played a thrilling game against Maryland and defeated them 77-67 on March 7, 2022. Tom Izzo's daughter posed with him, her mother, and her adopted brother for a picture to celebrate the team's victory. The caption of the post was:

"Still riding the high from last night!!"

#5. Back-to-back win

No. 16 Michigan State Spartans played against No. 19 Ohio State on March 9, 2020. Michigan State defeated Ohio State 80-69 and won its third straight Big Ten championship. Raquel was pictured with the trophy and happily celebrated the team's victory.