3 Uconn Huskies players to watch out for in the 2023 NBA Draft ft. Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo, and more

The UConn Huskies have produced many incredible talents that we have seen dominate in the NBA. From Kemba Walker to Ray Allen to Rudy Gay, players from the Huskies have had excellent careers in the pro basketball ranks. However, with the 2023 NBA draft coming up, we decided to look at this draft class.

The reigning national champions are losing a good amount of players as they look to take their careers to the next level and join the NBA. But what players should we be watching out for? We rank the five players in the draft pool that can impact draft day and beyond.

3. Adama Sanogo

Adama Sanogo was one of the better forwards in all of NCAA men's basketball last season and should get some serious consideration. Standing at 6-9 245 pounds, the junior was a back-to-the-basket old-school big man who could rebound on both sides of the court.

However, he is a little slow and could be a better rim defender. For UConn last season, he averaged 17.2 points, 1.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks in 26.5 minutes per game. The UConn forward won the Most Outstanding Player Award in last year's NCAA Tournament and should continue to improve. However, he is a second-round selection right now and has some promise.

2. Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson is another junior from the UConn Huskies ready to jump to the NBA. He is a versatile player that can play either a shooting guard or small forward position at the NBA level. Jackson did well as he averaged 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks over the course of 36 games.

He is far from a complete player heading to the NBA, as he needs to polish up some rough edges and should also be a second-round pick. Jackson is a better NBA prospect than Sanogo because his playstyle adapts more to the NBA in its current iteration.

Top UConn player to watch for: Jordan Hawkins

Jordan Hawkins is the most talented player from UConn entering the draft, and it's not even close. He is expected to be a potential lottery pick for his incredible three-point shooting and coming off screens.

The 6-5 185-pound guard finished with 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game. Expect a team to fall in love with a guy that shot 38.8 percent from deep last season.

