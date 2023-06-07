UConn Huskies 2023 starting five predictions: Who is projected to make the cut?

The UConn Huskies are coming off their fifth national title in program history, and they have no plans of slowing down.

Despite losing three key players to the NBA draft, the Huskies have reloaded their roster with a mix of returning veterans, talented newcomers and a graduate transfer.

UConn's starting 5 prediction: A mix of veterans and newcomers

Stephon Castle

The 6-foot-7 wing is one of the top recruits in the class of 2023 and one of the most versatile players in the nation. He can score from all three levels, handle the ball, rebound and defend multiple positions.

He had a breakout performance in December 2022, scoring 41 points against Duncanville, one of the top teams in the nation. Castle is expected to fill the shoes of Jordan Hawkins, who was the Huskies' leading scorer and best perimeter defender last season.

Tristen Newton

The 6-foot-5 point guard was the leader and floor general of UConn's championship team last season, averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Newton tested the NBA draft waters after his junior season but decided to return to UConn for his senior year. He is a crafty playmaker who can create shots for himself and others, as well as knock down 3-pointers at a high rate (40.6% last season).

Cam Spencer

The 6-foot-4 graduate transfer is the latest addition to UConn's roster, joining the Huskies in June 2023 after spending three seasons at Loyola Maryland and one at Rutgers.

He made 43.4% of his 3-pointers last season while averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Spencer will provide a much-needed outside shooting threat for the Huskies and complement Newton well in the backcourt.

Alex Karaban

The 6-foot-8 forward was one of the most pleasant surprises for the Huskies last season, emerging as a key contributor off the bench as a freshman.

He averaged 7.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. He also had some clutch moments in the NCAA Tournament, hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Gonzaga in the Elite Eight and scoring seven points in a row against Baylor in the Final Four.

Karaban is a skilled stretch-four who can space the floor, handle the ball and pass well for his size.

Donovan Clingan

The 7-foot-2 center was another freshman sensation for the Huskies last season, earning All-Big East Freshman Team honors after averaging 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in just 13.1 minutes per game off the bench.

He showed great potential as a rim protector, rebounder and finisher around the basket. He also displayed some touch from mid-range and the free-throw line.

Clingan was a four-star recruit out of high school and is projected to be a first-round pick whenever he declares for the NBA draft. He announced his decision to return to UConn for his sophomore season via Twitter in April.

With this projected starting five, UConn will have a balanced mix of experience, talent, size and shooting.

The Huskies will be one of the favorites to repeat as national champions next season and continue their dynasty in college basketball. They have the talent, the chemistry and the hunger to win another title and cement their legacy as one of the best teams ever.

