Jordan Hawkins' 2023 NBA draft prediction: Where will the Huskies guard land?

Who's lights-out shooter in the 2023 NBA draft class? Jordan Hawkins of the UConn Huskies is the name on every fan's lips as, of course, he can shoot from anywhere and such skills are at a premium in the league's current climate. Note how quickly Jordan Poole was rewarded with a huge contract by the Golden State Warriors.

Not only does he share a name with the legendary Michael Jordan, Hawkins moves across the floor like him as well. Those in the know have termed him "a floating shooter," and his boundless energy sets him up perfectly for his more tantalizing shots after evading his defenders. His 16-point game that lifted UConn against the San Diego State Aztecs for the national championship certainly put him front and center of the draft debate.

Is Jordan Hawkins really that good?

The Sweet 16 win over Arkansas cemented what many saw as a fleeting talent who could only shoot 3-pointers. Jordan Hawkins' ability to effortlessly peel off of screens and move vertically and horizontally to create space for himself and teammates was showcased as he wore down defenders with his relentless energy and movement.

It's easy to get excited about Hawkins because his off-the-ball movement is reminiscent of the Splash Brothers, but he does well within the paint as well getting off midrange jumpers and driving into the lane.

His season averages more than doubled from his freshman year. He went from averaging 5.8 points, 0.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game to 16.2 ppg, 1.3 apg and 3.8 rpg. His 3-point shooting also improved, going from 33.3% to 38.8%. It seems like the sky is the limit for this prospect.

Will Jordan Hawkins be drafted into the NBA this year?

With his 3-point shooting skills, Jordan Hawkins is a certified first-round pick. All that remains to be known is his destination, and there have been some whispers as to where he could land.

Most mock drafts have Hawkins being the perfect piece for the Washington Wizards. Washington desperately need a lights-out shooter to complement the reawakened Kristaps Porzingis and the combined talents of Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma.

Another option that has been floated as a potential destination for the talented shooter is a place alongside Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas is likely to trade Kyrie Irving for a superstar in a separate move that would propel the Mavs into a mini-superteam immediately.

