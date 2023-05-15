NBA Draft lottery odds: Which teams are best placed to get the first overall pick?

Following the end of the regular season, the NBA draft lottery odds were released. This week, all the teams that didn't make the postseason will find out where they will be selecting in the draft later this summer.

A few years back, the league made the decision to change the NBA draft lottery odds. In an effort to combat tanking, the teams with the three worst records all have the same odds at landing the No. 1 pick (14%).

This year, the teams with the best chances of walking away with the top selection are the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, and San Antion Spurs. The Pistons had the worst record of the three (17-65), with the Rockets and Spurs not far behind at 22-60.

All eyes will be on the lottery this year, as the 2023 class is expected to be filled with bright young talent. Some of the top prospects this year include French big man Victory Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson of the G-League. All three of those teams will be hoping the ping pong balls fall their way secure one of these players for their respective organization.

Full breakdown of the NBA draft lottery odds

Outside of the top three, there are still chances for other teams to walk away with the top pick. Here is the full breakdown of the NBA draft lottery odds.

Following the top three, the team with the next best odds in the Charlotte Hornets. They sit at 12.5% after finsihing the regular season with a record of 27-55. Next up is the Portland Trail Blazers, who are not far behind them at 10.5%.

No team out of the top five has a double-digit percentage of winning the first pick. Last year's winner, the Orlando Magic, just missed the cut with 9.0% odds. The Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards slide in after them with 6.8% and 6.7% odds respectively.

The Utah Jazz were expected to be near the top of the lottery odds, but shocked many this season. Their odds come in at just under 5%. After that is Dallas Mavericks (3.0%), who found themselves in the lottery following a shocking end to the regular season.

Rounding out the rest of the lottery is the Chicago Bulls (1.8%), OKC Thunder (1.7%), and the Toronto Raptors (1.0%). The New Orleans have the lowest possible odds at 0.5%.

