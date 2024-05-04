5 UConn players who made the NBA draft combine invitees list ft. Donovan Clingan

On Friday, the league announced the list of 78 invitees for the 2024 NBA Draft Combine from May 12 to 19 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The UConn Huskies had the most participants on the list, with five of its 2024 championship-winning players included.

Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban, Cam Spencer, Tristen Newton and Stephon Castle were the selected players. Participation in the combine is mandatory for all invitees, and those who do not will become ineligible for the draft in June.

#1 Donovan Clingan

The sophomore center played a crucial role in UConn's championship campaign this season. Donovan Clingan averaged 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots, shooting 63.9% from the floor.

He was the Huskies' rebounding and blocks leader, taking care of the rim. Clingan is a great but limited offensive player who is better used on the defensive end. The center is a projected lottery pick coming in the top-10.

#2 Alex Karaban

Despite declaring for the draft, Karaban maintains his college eligibility.

The forward averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his sophomore season. He has started in every college game except one and is known for his shooting and defense on the perimeter.

Sports Illustrated calls him an NBA-ready rotational player who can immediately impact any team with experienced veterans. Alex Karaban is a projected late first-round or second-round pick, according to ESPN.

#3 Cam Spencer

After three years with Loyola Maryland and one year with Rutgers, Cam Spencer transferred to UConn for his fifth year. The guard averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists and helped UConn win the title.

He was named for the First Team All-NCAA Tournament, First Team All-East Region and First Team All-Big East. Despite lacking athleticism and height, Spencer is a projected second-round pick solely due to his shooting and passing skills.

#4 Tristen Newton

The Huskies' scoring and assists leader, Tristen Newton, averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in his fifth year in college. He spent three years with the East Carolina Pirates before transferring to UConn.

Newton led the Huskies as the Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA Tournament. The guard was one of the most consistent players in the UConn roster and is a projected second-round pick.

#5 Stephon Castle

Freshman Castle averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists at UConn, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 26.7% from the deep. The guard is a projected lottery pick in the top-10 in most drafts.

The unanimous Big East Freshman of the Year is a versatile player who can guard anyone with ease, switching to a facilitator role while also maintaining his offense. The only aspect that might make teams hesitant to take him is his perimeter shooting.

