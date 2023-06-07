The 2023 NBA Draft is on the horizon as we break down the prospects in every category leading up to the big night. These collegiate athletes will soon find out where they will be playing. One of the most difficult assessments to quantify is on the defensive end of the court.

Even talent evaluators have mixed opinions on whether a player is plus or minus defender. Some evaluators value on-ball defense, being a pest to the opposition's floor general. Others value off-ball defense and the ability to clog the passing lanes with length.

On the interior, some evaluators value the ability to switch and defend multiple positions, while others value rim protection and the ability to block shots.

We evaluated some of the most underrated defenders in the 2023 NBA Draft and have a mixed bag of such players who are better than advertised.

5) Marcus Sasser, PG, Houston Cougars

Some readers will be shocked to see Marcus Sasser on a list of defenders. Sasser is a diminutive point guard at 6'1, but he has underrated length at the PG position, and his quick hands cause havoc for the opposition.

Many NBA draft analysts view Sasser as an offensive fireplug who will give you a jolt off the bench, but he is a more complete as a player than what he gets credit for.

4) Noah Clowney, PF/C Alabama Crimson Tide

Noah Clowney offers the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor. Clowney is shifty enough to stand in front of small forwards looking for the blowby. He is also long and physical enough to body with the Power Forwards posting him up. Clowney can switch on defense and protect the rim. The defensive versatility will lift his draft stock.

3) Dariq Whitehead, SG/SF Duke Blue Devils

Pittsburgh v Duke

Dariq Whitehead struggled to find his offensive rhythm early in his college career, so he focused on the other end of the court, and his defensive intensity paid off. Whitehead is the off-ball defender interrupting an offense, erasing the passing window.

2) Julian Strawther, SG/SF Gonzaga Bulldogs

Connecticut v Gonzaga

Julian Strawther was a key component for the Gonzaga Bulldogs and their recent success. Strawther was critical in translating defense into offense and shutting down the opposition with his ability to stop dribble penetration and switch onto multiple wing positions.

1) Andre Jackson Jr., SG/SF Connecticut Huskies

Andre Jackson Jr. is ferocious on defense. Jackson is as adept on the ball as he is off the ball. Jackson Jr. stands 6'6 with a 6'10 wing span. The NBA loves 3-and-D players, and Jackson can develop into that type.

San Diego State v Connecticut

