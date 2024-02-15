North Carolina's loss against Syracuse on Tuesday came as a surprise, but historically, it's just a minor bump in the road. A team as storied as North Carolina has had its share of spectacular victories, including six NCAA Tournament championships. However, the Tar Heels have experienced some painful defeats.

Here are the five worst UNC basketball losses, ranked not by total points but by how much they still hurt UNC fans.

5 worst UNC basketball defeats

Before he coached at Vanderbilt, Jerry Stackhouse was part of a brutal UNC loss.

5. 1999 vs Weber State

Carolina has been to back-to-back Final Fours before 1999. After a strong season, UNC received a No. 3 seed. In a first-round encounter, No. 14 seed Weber State appeared to be an easy opponent. Damian Lillard, who would go on to be the most famous Weber State player ever, was just eight years old at this time.

But Weber State had a high-scoring forward named Harold Arcenaux, who crushed Carolina. Weber State's Arcenaux scored 36 points, including 5-7 in 3-point shooting, leading his team to a shocking 76-74 win over UNC in the NCAA Tournament, marking the worst-seeded team to ever beat the Tar Heels.

4. 2006 vs. George Mason

Carolina had a similar issue as a No. 3 seed in the 2006 NCAA Tournament, which included Tyler Hansbrough and Danny Green as freshmen. UNC did avoid a first-round defeat, squeaking by No. 14 seed Murray State 69-65. But in the second round, UNC was not so lucky.

Against then-unknown George Mason, Carolina shot just 35.9% and stumbled to a 65-60 loss to the No. 11 seed Patriots. George Mason went on to the Final Four, while UNC had to stay home and watch.

3. 1979 vs. Penn

1979 was the first NCAA Tournament to utilize modern seedings. UNC had a solid season and earned a No. 1 seed. The Tar Heels drew Ivy League foe Pennsylvania, who snuck past Iona 73-69. The Quakers were not expected to compete with a UNC team including future pros Al Wood and Mike O'Koren.

But Penn had a great game, connecting on 51.8% of its shots. Wood fouled out and Penn pulled a 72-71 shocker, sending a talented UNC team home. Penn then went to the Final Four. In an era when Dean Smith had yet to win an NCAA title, this one hurt in Chapel Hill.

2. 1994 vs. Boston College

UNC had won the 1993 NCAA crown and entered the 1994 NCAA Tournament ranked No. 1 in the nation. On a team with future pros Eric Montross, Rasheed Wallace and Jerry Stackhouse, UNC had a solid shot to repeat as champions.

That shot did not last very long. UNC defeated No. 16 seed Liberty by 20 in the first round, but then faced a strong No. 9 seeded Boston College squad headed by forward Bill Curley.

BC played its five starters for a combined 181 minutes, getting zero bench points. But BC hit a dozen 3-pointers, and Curley had 18 points and nine rebounds. UNC took a 75-72 loss and failed to reach the Sweet 16.

1. 1984 vs. Indiana

After an undefeated ACC season, North Carolina was the No. 1 team in both the AP and coaches' polls. In addition to senior Sam Perkins and sophomore Brad Daugherty, Carolina had a junior guard named Michael Jordan. Yes, the same Michael Jordan who hit the game-winning shot in the 1982 title game.

Indiana had... well, some very fundamentally sound players and a No. 4 seed in the Sweet 16 matchup. Steve Alford had 27 points for the Hoosiers and Dan Dakich somehow held Jordan to 13. Indiana won 72-68, and Michael Jordan's college career ended in a loss.

