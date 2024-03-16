AAC March Madness Bracket Predictions: Projecting Bracketology for Teams

The AAC might send two teams to the NCAA Tournament. That might not sound impressive, but for a league that lost Houston, Cincinnati and UCF a year ago, it's progress. While several AAC teams that are perennial contenders are probably limping home shy of the NCAA field, there's still hope. Florida Atlantic would likely win an at-large bid while there's also a second team looking to win the league title.

South Florida, with a 16-2 mark in league play, is the likely second team. But Saturday's semifinals also offer possibilities for UAB the winner of the Charlotte/Temple game. If Florida Atlantic wins the league title, the NIT could well nab a couple of AAC teams.

AAC March Madness Bracket Predictions

A year ago, Amir Abdur-Rahim coached Kennesaw State to the NCAA Tournament. He might lead South Florida there in 2024.

Again, the league tournament winner will nab an automatic bid. Florida Atlantic is probably in either way, but South Florida, UAB and the winner of Charlotte and Temple all have hopes. SMU and Memphis aren't in the NCAA picture, but also might be worth NIT bids.

Here's the most likely NCAA Tournament scenario for the AAC ponders these teams.

No. 9 seed prediction

Florida Atlantic

With a No. 33 NET ranking, Florida Atlantic (24-7) doesn't need the league tournament title to reach the NCAA's Big Dance. Arizona and Texas A&M were among impressive non-conference victories for the Owls. Despite a pair of quad 4 losses, FAU impresses based on a 2-1 quad 1 mark and a 6-4 quad 2 record.

There's some guesswork – and the conference title game to factor, but FAU is currently projected for a No. 9 seed. BracketMatrix gives them the third No. 9 seed, with individual brackets seeding FAU from No. 8 down to No. 11. Indeed, a conference tournament title could jump them to No. 8, while a loss, particularly if other than to South Florida, probably drops them to a No. 10 seed.

No. 12 seed prediction

South Florida

South Florida (23-6) ended up just No. 78 in the NET rankings. Accordingly, the Bulls likely need the AAC Tournament title to reach the NCAA Tournament. Fortunately for them, they are the league's top seed. A pair of quad 4 losses to Maine and Central Michigan haven't helped their NET resume. But those stumbles aside, South Florida is fine.

BracketMatrix solidly projects South Florida as a No. 12 seed, with the Bulls included on 73 of 106 brackets. No clarification was given as to whether those voters would award USF an at-large bid, but given the team's NET score, that seems unlikely.

Potential No. 14 seed

UAB or Charlotte

If either of these teams wins the AAC Tournament, that's their only NCAA Tournament option. UAB would be 22-11 if they win out, but that probably would only put them as a No. 14 seed based on a No. 113 NET ranking.

Likewise, Charlotte would jump to 22-11 and has a No. 106 NET ranking. It's the exact same situation. There would be two handfuls of lower-ranked mid-major bids than either team, but not enough to raise an unlikely AAC champ to a decent seed. Speaking of which...

Potential No. 16 seed

Temple

Should Temple somehow win out, a 17-19 season and No. 200 NET ranking is probably the stuff of a No. 16 seed and a First Four game.

Poll : Will the AAC get two teams into the NCAA Tournament? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion