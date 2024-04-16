Aaliyah Edwards outfits: 5 times Huskies star swapped her jersey with fashionable outfits

UConn Huskies star Aaliyah Edwards is one of the most highly-rated prospects set to join the WNBA ahead of the draft. Her journey as a strong forward in her four seasons with the Huskies has been remarkable.

She showed her basketball prowess as a rookie, averaging 16.6 points and 9.0 rebounds. Edwards completed her senior year with a career-high 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds, subsequently announcing her intention to declare for the draft via Instagram.

However, along with being a talented college hooper, Edwards also likes to dress fashionably and post about it on social media. That said, let's look at five of her best-dressed moments.

Aaliyah Edwards top 5 outfits

#1 Aaliyah Edwards in a laid-back yet stylish fit

The first outfit on the list is a classic outfit choice that is not only comfortable but also stylish. Edwards posted a series of pictures where she was dressed in a white tank top and a simple black shirt. The picture dump also featured her in a maroon bikini and yet another black-and-white combination.

#2 A beachy day

For a peaceful day at the beach, Aaliyah Edwards opted to wear a simple yellow triangle bikini and a bandana. She also added silver-toned necklaces to her beachy look and, in the last picture of the post, she wore a white coverup that suited the color of her swimwear.

#3 A classic comfort wear

It seems like Aaliyah has a penchant for the classic combination of black and white, as her third-best-dressed moment sees her donning a simple white high-neck top and black wide-legged pants.

#4 A beige and brown moment

One can never go wrong with the combination of beige and brown together. That is why Aaliyah Edwards paired a beautiful multicolored brown top with dark beige pants. She added clear heels and a black bag to complete her look.

#5 Edwards showing off her style in Ontario

The WNBA-bound college hooper wore a stylish outfit when she visited her native place, Kingston, Ontario. Edwards wore blue shorts with a white cropped tank top and hat. She added Nike sneakers and socks to her look.

