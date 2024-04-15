Aaliyah Edwards WNBA Draft 2024 projection: Projected draft pick and team

Uconn Huskies’ Aaliyah Edwards is one of the most highly-rated prospects set to join the WNBA ahead of the 2024 draft, set to be held on 16 April. While headlines have undoubtedly been dominated by Caitlin Clark, Edwards’ rise as a forward in her four seasons with the Huskies has been remarkable.

The Kingston-Ontario-born forward has improved tremendously since her rookie season, averaging 16.6 points and 9.0 rebounds in her junior season. Last year, she rounded off her senior season with a career-high of 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds. She announced her decision to declare for the draft via social media.

The Canadian, largely projected to be a first-round pick, has the opportunity to make it two straight years during which a player from her country is selected in the first round of the WNBA draft. This is following Laeticia Amihere, who was selected 8th overall in the 2023 WNBA draft.

Regardless, Edwards is almost certain to follow suit and is widely regarded as a unanimous first-round selection. ESPN's Michael Voepel now expects Aaliyah to be the fifth overall choice in the draft, which would place her with the Dallas Wings.

Of course, Edwards had the option of staying another year in college. She is a two-time all-American and has led the Uconn to multiple Final Four appearances during her time.

Her achievements, the potential to improve further, and the fact that she is already a lethal scorer means that multiple teams will be looking to land Edwards.

While Sporting News’ Gilbert McGregor looks at Edwards as a potential number seven pick (for the Minnesota Lynx), she is largely expected to be picked around the 5-8 spot in the 2024 WNBA draft.

A number-six pick will mean that she lands in Washington Mystics, although the player herself has indicated she does not care about her landing spot.

Aaliyah Edwards is not concerned about the WNBA team she will land up with

Edwards suggested that while she was looking for ‘one last dance’ with her Huskies teammates, she dreamed of joining the WNBA and making it as a professional basketball star.

Rather than being concerned about the team she will land on, Edwards is humbled to be considered a first-round pick for the draft.

"I've always dreamed of playing pro and playing in the WNBA," she said. "To have my name among those lists and those rankings of projected top five, it's crazy. If you were to ask me when I was 10 years old, I'd be, like, 'no way.'"

Edwards talked about how she felt she was ready to take the step up but would still have difficulty moving across the border, leaving home, and staying away from her parents.

“It’s also humbling at the same time, because even though my name’s out there, it’s more just a credit to all the hard work and the effort I put in behind the scenes and put into the game that I’m passionate about," she added.

"So I’m just going to go into the draft just being blessed with whatever outcome it is, but truly grateful to be recognized like that.”

While WNBA fans will be keen on the player, she is focused on her development and becoming the best version of herself. That will, of course, make for good reading for all of the teams in contention.