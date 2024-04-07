"Feel sick for Aaliyah Edwards & UCONN" "It was a foul": Fans divided over controversial ref call in final four seconds of Iowa's big dance

The UConn Huskies' dream of reclaiming the NCAA Women's Basketball title in 2024 was shattered in the final seconds of their Final Four clash against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday.

The score was tied when a foul call against UConn's Aaliyah Edwards on Iowa's Gabbie Marshall sent social media into a frenzy. In the last seconds, Iowa converted free throws, securing a narrow 71-69 victory.

Replays showed the contact to be minimal, raising questions about the officiating's decisiveness at such a crucial juncture. The moment sparked outrage among UConn fans.

One fan said that it was a bad call by the referees.

“Bad call by the refs”

Josh Reynolds tweeted:

“Legitimately one of the worst offensive foul calls I’ve ever seen… Let alone with 4 seconds left & the game on the line. Feel sick for Aaliyah Edwards & UCONN. There’s just no world where this is a moving screen. Brutal,” Josh added.

Another fan said:

“Biggest flop and bad call on referees all year,” another fan added.

However, not all fans agreed with the foul being bad. One fan said:

"It seems pretty clear from that angle, that it was a moving screen. The player stepped hard to the left, was late, and was moving. Looks like a foul a foul," one fan said.

Another one added:

"You can’t set screens like a pulling guard and not expect a call…" another fan said.

One more added in support saying:

"It was a foul. Let those cry that want to. But can’t argue the call. #GoodCall," fan said.

What happened between Aaliyah Edwards and Gabbie Marshall

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards set a crucial pick to free up star player Paige Bueckers for a potential game-tying or winning shot. However, Gabbie Marshall of Iowa collided with Edwards during the pick, and the referees deemed it an offensive foul.

The controversial call centered on whether Edwards was still in motion while setting the screen. This decision proved pivotal. Bueckers' potential game-winner was nullified, and the clock ran out with Iowa securing a narrow victory.

