Aaliyah Edwards injury: What happened to UConn star during game vs Providence?

The UConn Huskies dominated against the Providence Friars in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference Tournament on Saturday. But senior forward Aaliyah Edwards suffered a nose injury, forcing her to miss the remainder of the game.

The injury happened with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter. Aaliyah Edwards cupped her nose to stop the blood from leaking out and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

However, that would not be the end of her day, as she returned to the bench with 5:13 remaining in the fourth quarter to a thunderous ovation with gauze on her nose.

After the game, coach Geno Auriemma discussed Edwards' nose injury, which you could see in the clip below.

While UConn advanced to the semifinals on Sunday, there's no status update in terms of Edwards' availability. If she plays, expect to see a masked Aaliyah Edwards take the court.

The Huskies will want her back for the NCAA Tournament if she's unable to play in the Big East Tournament. Edwards is a critical piece on the Huskies, averaging 17.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks in 30.1 minutes per game.

When should we expect Aaliyah Edwards to return to the UConn Huskies?

Nasal injuries can be a bit tricky, and Edwards' exact timeline looks uncertain. With the Big East Tournament being on consecutive days, do not be surprised if the Huskies hold Aaliyah Edwards out of competition.

That's because whether UConn wins the Big East Tournament or not, it will not significantly impact their NCAA Tournament run. The more likely outcome is they allow her a game off to recover, but it was a good sign to see her return to the bench, suggesting that it may not be as bad as it had initially looked.

Expect her to be sidelined the remainder of the tournament as precaution. If she returns soone, take that as a massive plus.

