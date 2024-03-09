Is Dylan Disu playing today vs Oklahoma? Looking at Texas' forward’s availability against the Sooners

Texas Longhorns senior forward Dylan Disu suffered an injury earlier this week and may not be able to play. Texas could struggle to win if he doesn't suit up against the Oklahoma Sooners tonight. Let's look at the injury report for Disu to understand his status for today's game.

Dylan Disu's injury update

The Texas Longhorns forward suffered a knee injury on Monday against the Baylor Bears and was forced to exit the game early. However, when asked about his status for today's game, Disu said he was not focused on Saturday.

"I'm not too worried about Saturday right now. We're just taking it day by day. It'll come down to the coaches and the training staff." h/t Austin American Statesman

It will be intriguing if Disu can recover enough to the point that he can play in today's action. He is officially listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision.

Is Dylan Disu playing today?

According to the injury report, Disu is questionable and will be a game-time decision for this matchup. If he cannot play in this game, it would be a big blow to the Longhorns ahead of the Big 12 tournament.

Dylan Disu's stats last game

Disu was forced to play 10 minutes in his last game on Monday against the Baylor Bears before suffering the injury and missing the remainder of the game. He struggled a bit on the court though, going 1-for-4 from the floor and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc. Disu finished with three points, one rebound, three assists and a block but also committed three fouls.

When will Dylan Disu be back?

Dylan Disu return as soon as today, as there have not been any updates outside of him being listed as questionable. It will be interesting to see if he can play on senior day for the Texas Longhorns.

