Why was Brock Cunningham ejected? Looking at Longhorns forward's flagrant foul against Texas Tech

Senior Texas Longhorns forward Brock Cunningham has been in the news for receiving a Flagrant 2 foul against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. With a little more than 10 minutes remaining in the ball game and Texas holding a 25-point lead, Cunningham went after a loose ball, but there was contact with Red Raiders' Darrion Williams, who was also going after the basketball.

This led to benches clearing as the referees reviewed the play and Cunningham was subsequently ejected from the game after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul.

Fans ended up throwing debris on the court as tensions continued to rise on and off the court. Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland had to get on the microphone from the PA and tell fans to stop throwing objects. Luckily, there were no injuries reported from the game.

Cunningham continued to add fuel to the fire as he threw up the 'hook em' horns sign while exiting the court.

Will Brock Cunningham receive any additional discipline?

There was a significant amount of contact on the play and it seemed like Cunningham was playing more of an enforcer role than going after the basketball. While the Flagrant 2 foul assessed to him seemed fair, there likely will be no additional punishments coming his way.

Some fans believed that by putting up the 'hook em' horns sign, Cunningham may have been trying to instigate the hostile crowd further. The situation soon cooled down enough for the game to resume, with the Texas Longhorns coming away with an 81-69 win. Cunningham scored nine points, seven rebounds and two assists in the game.

Can the Texas Longhorns make a run in NCAA Tournament?

The Texas Longhorns are projected to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid. This team is going to be one of the more interesting teams with however the brackets wind up looking.

They are not doing well in terms of the toughest programs faced, as they have a 4-7 record against quad one programs and 2-2 in their four games against quad two opponents.

