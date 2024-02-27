"Overreacted here" Skip Bayless blames LeBron James’ excessive parental instinct for overwhelming pressure on Bronny James

USC guard Bronny James' future has been scrutinized in the last 24 hours because of his father LeBron James' tweets. ESPN had removed Bronny James from their 2024 NBA mock draft and reclassified him for the 2025 NBA draft.

LeBron James initially expressed his views on X about the decision but now has deleted his tweets. Below is one of the deleted tweets.

But things didn't end there. The incident became fodder for the sports debate shows. On Undisputed, Fox Sports' Skip Bayless discussed the topic.

"LeBron is so proud of Bronny, and he wants to defend Bronny, but when he over defends, and it puts too much pressure on Bronny, so I think he took the tweets down because he's like, I gotta I overreacted here. I should just leave it alone. Because I'm drawing even more attention to something that doesn't need it."

Mock drafts do not mean much right now. However, LeBron James had tweeted almost a year ago that his son was better than some players he watched on NBA League Pass. It makes for an interesting conversation.

What should be the next step for Bronny James?

Bronny James has shown incredible resilience by getting back on the court after suffering a cardiac arrest in July. Despite that, he has struggled and is relegated to a bench role. With only 60 picks in the NBA draft, it will be interesting to see if he makes it.

Bronny James will likely return to the USC Trojans after the season and prove he is a strong starter as they head to the Big Ten. This would help his draft status. Further, LeBron James will not have to control the NBA situation with free agency/Bronny's draft pick.

