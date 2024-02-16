Will LeBron and Bronny play together in NBA? Exploring the Lakers’ prospects and scenarios for the father-son pair

For a handful of years, we have heard the idea of LeBron and Bronny James playing together and becoming the first NBA father-son duo in league history. That could happen as early as next season if Bronny James becomes a one-and-done player in college basketball and leaves the USC Trojans to enter the 2024 NBA draft.

LeBron James has a player option with the LA Lakers, so there's the chance that he opts out of his $51.4 million contract for the 2024-25 NBA season and go wherever Bronny gets drafted. So, what are the chances that LeBron and Bronny James will play together in the NBA?

Will LeBron and Bronny James play together in the NBA?

This has been speculated for around five years as Bronny James has gotten older and LeBron James has not shown any signs of slowing down physically. The first step would obviously be if Bronny James feels that he's ready for the grueling NBA schedule and routine, both physically and mentally.

The next step would be if LeBron James decides to opt out of his player option, which he's likely to do, and becomes an unrestricted free agent. In that situation, he would be free to sign with whichever team drafts his eldest son.

That's essentially a chance to get Bronny James drafted as high as possible and get the talents of LeBron James as an additional piece for at least one season and likely more.

The Lakers have reportedly discussed the chances of doing so in the hope of keeping LeBron to finish out his career in the purple and gold. It's going to be interesting to watch, as Bronny James is not putting up any flashy numbers with the USC Trojans.

Will Bronny head to the NBA in 2024, or will the LeBron and Bronny James tandem need to wait another season?

