WATCH: Bronny James gets humiliated by ASU fans as LeBron James’ son gets booed ahead of Arizona State matchup

Bronny James faced humiliation from ASU fans, enduring boos ahead of the USC Trojans' matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils, which ended in an 82-67 road loss, leaving the team with an 8-11 overall record.

While warming up for the game, Bronny James finished his routine and headed back to the locker room. However, as he was leaving the court and going to the locker room, he appeared to hit his head on a sign.

Bronny James has been trying to get into a rhythm after suffering cardiac arrest before the season as he has appeared in 10 games. So far this season, he has played 19.1 minutes and is averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game.

Can Bronny James and the USC Trojans turn things around?

The USC Trojans, with a current record of 8-11 (2-6 in Pac-12), rank just above the Oregon State Beavers in the conference standings. Despite having a talented roster, key players like Boogie Ellis (hamstring), forward Brandon Gardner (undisclosed) and guard Isaiah Collier (hand) are currently contending with injuries.

To improve, the Trojans must focus on getting healthy. With about six weeks remaining in the regular season, the team needs a quick turnaround. It is extremely difficult for a college basketball team littered with freshmen players to get chemistry and the projected starting five has not shown the ability to be on the court at the same time. As they regain their health, they will be a threat.

Until then, USC needs to continue to battle and win some games because they are going to be in a position where they have to win the Pac-12 Conference Tournament if they want to make it to the NCAA Tournament. Otherwise, this season is going to go down as one of the biggest 'what-ifs' in the history of collegiate basketball.

