“Got it from his papa”: Bronny James’ electric dunk vs Cal has USC fans drawing LeBron comparisons

Bronny James has been one of the biggest spectacles in men's college basketball this season. He has appeared in six games for the USC Trojans thus far after suffering cardiac arrest in July and is beginning to get his footing at the collegiate level.

Bronny James continues to show his ability, averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 steals in 16.8 minutes per game. Moreover, people are buzzing about his dunk last night against the California Golden Bears in the Pac-12 competition.

People instantly drew comparisons to his father, LeBron James, with his dunk that brought the crowd to their feet.

Some people were less than impressed with the highlight of Bronny James, and let that be known as well.

He's been getting better on the court and should see more playing time as the season continues. The Trojans, on the other hand, must find a second gear after starting the season 7-7.

Will Bronny James enter the 2024 NBA draft after one season with the USC Trojans?

Bronny James is going to be in an intriguing position as the season is already 14 games in.

The expectation is that he will continue to get more playing time and eventually become a starter and a starting guard trio of Bronny James, freshman Isaiah Collier and senior Boogie Ellis would make a lot of sense. As we have seen in six games of James on the court, he has shown the ability to shoot the ball and play off of others for the Trojans.

As long as Bronny James stays healthy during the season, expect him to join the NBA after the season. Playing with his father appears to be the aim, and with LeBron James getting older and Bronny looking like an excellent player, don't be surprised to see him enter the NBA draft.

